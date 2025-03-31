Living Dinosaurs | Scene Through the Lens

Every time I see a bunch of geese I immediately think of the “They’re flocking this way” scene in Jurassic Park.

Back when I “saw” my very first dinosaurs at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago and bought a six inch-high cast iron model of what we kids back then still called a Brontosaurus (before it was “replaced” by Apatosaurus) my view of the largest animals ever to have walked Earth was definitely lizard-centric.

Since then, we’ve learned that birds are descendants of a group of two-legged, meat-eating bipedal dinosaurs called theropods, and I have alway marveled at both birds and dinosaurs.

So I was thrilled to photograph during a media preview earlier this month for the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum of Rowan University that just opened this past weekend.

