For the Birds | Scene Through the Lens

It’s summer, and slow. Almost August. Time for an compilation column.

I work in an urban area and walk a lot of downtown city streets. Over the years I’ve noticed I have a penchant for a particular photographic predilection.

Presenting a portfolio of my personal proclivity for pigeons:

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

