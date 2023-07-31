Skip to content
Photography
For the Birds | Scene Through the Lens

A photo proclivity

July 31, 2023: When returning to your car parked in Center City, a lesser of two evils question: Which is worse, finding a parking ticket on your windshield or noticing that your roof has become a pigeon restroom?
July 31, 2023: When returning to your car parked in Center City, a lesser of two evils question: Which is worse, finding a parking ticket on your windshield or noticing that your roof has become a pigeon restroom?Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer / Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer

It’s summer, and slow. Almost August. Time for an compilation column.

I work in an urban area and walk a lot of downtown city streets. Over the years I’ve noticed I have a penchant for a particular photographic predilection.

Presenting a portfolio of my personal proclivity for pigeons:

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

