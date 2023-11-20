Skip to content
Photography
Link copied to clipboard

Autumn colors’ last gasp

Photographer Tom Gralish documents the vibrant colors of autumn in Philadelphia.

A single tree hangs on to its leaves a bit longer - not just against Mother Nature but the blast of blowers - holding out against the inevitable, on the plaza at the William J. Green, Jr. Federal Building and James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse.
A single tree hangs on to its leaves a bit longer - not just against Mother Nature but the blast of blowers - holding out against the inevitable, on the plaza at the William J. Green, Jr. Federal Building and James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

A favorite time of year is ending for many. Photographers especially will miss the sharp, low light and the oranges, yellows, and reds that will soon give way to brown. And white(?)

The cool, crisp air and kitchen aromas of Thanksgiving remind us the shortest day of the year is coming.

Some leaves hang on — autumn’s last gasp — but Mother Nature and the blast of blowers will inevitably prevail.

Soon the trees will be desolate, as Shakespeare noted:

“That time of year thou mayst in me behold

When yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang …

Bare ruin’d choirs, where late the sweet birds sang.”