Autumn colors’ last gasp

A favorite time of year is ending for many. Photographers especially will miss the sharp, low light and the oranges, yellows, and reds that will soon give way to brown. And white(?)

The cool, crisp air and kitchen aromas of Thanksgiving remind us the shortest day of the year is coming.

Some leaves hang on — autumn’s last gasp — but Mother Nature and the blast of blowers will inevitably prevail.

Soon the trees will be desolate, as Shakespeare noted:

“That time of year thou mayst in me behold

When yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang …

Bare ruin’d choirs, where late the sweet birds sang.”