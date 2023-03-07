Skip to content
Photography
Link copied to clipboard

Milder days mean more frequent visits to his daughter’s grave

“She was my world,” Marty Cabry said Monday, sitting in a folding chair at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, and playing her favorite music — Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men.

Marty Cabry visits the grave of his daughter, Mary Ellen, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon on Monday.
Marty Cabry visits the grave of his daughter, Mary Ellen, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon on Monday.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

In the winter, Marty Cabry visits the grave of his daughter, Mary Ellen, at least once a week — and every other day or daily when the weather gets mild. Mary Ellen was 47 when she died in May 2020, an early victim of COVID-19. She had been a resident of Inglis House, the West Philadelphia nursing home, since age 16.

“She was my world,” he said Monday, sitting in a folding chair at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon and playing her favorite music — Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men on a portable CD player. She also liked butterflies and Philly sports, the Eagles in particular.

Cabry, who is 74 and was chief of staff to Jannie Blackwell, the former Philadelphia City Council member, makes the trip by minivan from University City, often leaving flowers at Mary Ellen’s grave in Section 32 of the cemetery. A groundskeeper once told Cabry, “If I ever forget what holiday is coming up, I just go past your daughter’s grave and I know.”

Published 
    Tom Gralish
    I am a staff photographer concentrating on local news and feature photo stories with an emphasis on politics, history, and the arts.