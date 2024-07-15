Real heroes | Scene Through the Lens

It was hard to miss as I turned off the highway on my way to an assignment in New Jersey last week. I recognized the ladder arch immediately as the ceremonial structure used by firefighters to honor and pay tribute to their fallen comrades.

I started to pull over to ask the men at the apparatus how much time until the funeral procession would be passing under the large flag when I saw the flashing lights down the road and answered my own question.

Making a quick U-Turn, a doubled back and pulled over near where I first spotted the ladders and flag.

Fortunately I was early to my assignment so I was able to get back to the ladder company firefighters to get their names, and find out who they were honoring. Firefighter McCurdy, who passed away on June 29th, was a life member of the Delran Fire Co. No.1 Bridgeboro. He joined the company in 1945 when he was 16, and served a number of positions - including fire chief - during his 80 years of service.

The ladder arch is designed to give the proper respect upon the passing of local heroes who put their lives at risk daily for the public. The tradition also symbolizes respect, bravery, and solidarity within the firefighting community, and reflects the esteem in which fallen firefighters are held by their peers.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: