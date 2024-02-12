Skip to content
Photography
Link copied to clipboard

Lining things up | Scene Through the Lens

Audience overflow

Television monitors are set up around the Capitol building in Harrisburg for overflow viewing of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s second budget address.
Television monitors are set up around the Capitol building in Harrisburg for overflow viewing of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s second budget address.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Because the House chamber is closed for repairs from a water leak, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s second budget address before a joint session of the General Assembly on Tuesday took place in the Capitol rotunda, a space with less room for the roughly 300 legislators and guests.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: