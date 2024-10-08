Kindergartner monarchs take wing in downtown Haddonfield

Dressed as monarchs, kindergartners from Haddonfield Friends School paraded through downtown on Monday to celebrate the butterfly’s metamorphosis and annual epic migration to Mexico.

The youngsters raise monarch butterflies from eggs, learning to relate to the world around them as they watch them grow into caterpillars, get bigger, and spin their chrysalises in the classroom.

When the adult butterflies emerge, they are released in the school’s garden and in a 30-year tradition, the kindergartners celebrate by putting on butterfly costumes and “migrate” by parading through downtown Haddonfield.