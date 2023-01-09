Members of the Iranian community and supporters rallied Sunday on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The protest was organized by Philly Iran as part of a worldwide event on the third anniversary of Iran’s downing of Ukrainian Flight PS752. It also called attention to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Iran’s supplying of drones and weapons to the Kremlin. Worldwide awareness of human rights in Iran heightened after the death last fall of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been in the custody of the country’s morality police.