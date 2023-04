April 17, 2023: Taxpayers line up outside the William J. Green Jr. Federal Building at Sixth & Arch Streets for free tax preparation and assistance offered by the Internal Revenue Service. The deadline for most taxpayers to file 2022 returns or an extension is Tuesday, April 18. By law, Washington, D.C., holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone the same way as federal holidays do. The deadline is April 18, instead of the usual date of April 15, because of the weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday, which falls on a Monday The next walk-in day for help at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in Philadelphia will be Saturday, May 13. No appointments are needed. Read more