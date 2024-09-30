Skip to content
Photography
Link copied to clipboard

Shore in September | Scene Through the Lens

While Puerto Ricans parade on the Parkway

September 30, 2024: Hamburgers (and more) are available as Ocean City restaurants and shops remain open on the boardwalk on weekends in late September.
September 30, 2024: Hamburgers (and more) are available as Ocean City restaurants and shops remain open on the boardwalk on weekends in late September.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

The end of summer doesn’t always mean the end of weekends at the Jersey Shore.

But it does mean the Ben Franklin Parkway filled again with music, dancing and floats as Latino culture was on vibrant display at Philly’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: