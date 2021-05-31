Joyce and Charles R. Winkler Jr. of Galloway Township were high school sweethearts, married for 53 years. He was struck and killed by an automobile in January. On Sunday she brought flowers to his grave at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor.

Winkler, 74, served in the Army National Guard and at the Pomona Volunteer Fire Co. in Galloway, where he was a member for 48 years, including a stint as chief. His father, Charles R. Winkler Sr., who was at Normandy in World War II and an uncle who served during the Korean War are also buried at the cemetery, along with many friends.

Joyce Winkler said it was “Chuck” who always brought her to the cemetery on birthdays and holidays. “He was the one who always did all this. He brought the flowers and we came here.”

So, she said, this Memorial Day is especially hard on her. “These are the people who protected us.” She knew it would be busier on Monday, so she came out on the day before, even though it was raining.