On Monday the country honored Martin Luther King, Jr., by celebrating the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. Tuesday saw Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis - Democrats who won big in the midterm election - take their oaths of office. Below are two galleries from the inauguration ceremonies in Harrisburg and the evening’s gala in Lancaster County.

Davis, 33, is the youngest lieutenant governor in the nation, the first Black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania and the highest-ranking Black elected official in the executive branch.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

