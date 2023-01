January 2, 2023: Crews sweep up the confetti left on the Convention Center floor between performances of the Fancy Brigade Finale, a part of Philadelphia’s Mummers 2023 parade. Read more

2023 comes in as it has for over 100 years - with the Mummers.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

