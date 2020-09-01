Ray Massi, a retired Camden City police officer currently with the Camden County Addiction Awareness Task Force, was the guest speaker. His son Shain “lost his fight with addiction” in August 2019 at the age of 25. “I don’t care what people think, or people say, behind my back. I know that this in time, too, will pass as people become more and more aware. I don’t care who judges me and I didn’t care who judged my son,” said Massi, who has been in recovery for 35 years.