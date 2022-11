November 21, 2022: Reflections of traffic on the (flat) metal facade of a business near SEPTA’s Spring Garden subway station on the Broad Street Line. Read more

There are many electric art installations and murals around the city. These are not those. (Working a night shift has its visual rewards.)

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

