A uniquely Philadelphia six-foot social distancing sign reminds us the pandemic is still here, but 2021 wasn't all bad. Inquirer staff photographer Tom Gralish shares some of his favorite images of the year. Read more

Looking ahead at this time last year, I was hoping by now we would be seeing more of people’s faces again.

Looking back now I can see that there were some challenges, but there were many more moments I was pleased to share with readers. It wasn’t all terrible. Here are some of my favorite pictures of 2021:

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

