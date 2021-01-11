Anytime I am between assignments in the vicinity, I always stop by, even if it’s only to look through the window. If there are no lines I’ll even go inside the new(er) Liberty Bell Center and museum to stand and stare, and get lost in my thoughts. I have always been interested in American history so, being able to walk the same streets as our founders, stand in the same buildings, or look at the same objects they saw has always left me in awe. I can’t help but feel as Abraham Lincoln did, speaking at Independence Hall when he stopped in Philadelphia on George Washington’s birthday. It was the last day of Lincoln’s inaugural journey which began in Springfield and ended in Washington D. C., where he was sworn in as our16th president on Feb. 23, 1861: