January 17, 2022: The statue of Octavius V. Catto at the southwest corner of Philadelphia City Hall is reflected in a stainless steel sphere, a representation of a 19th-century globe-shaped ballot box. They are both part of the Catto memorial, "A Quest for Parity," by artist Branly Cadet. Catto fought successfully for Pennsylvania's ratification in 1869 of the 15th Amendment, guaranteeing the right to vote, regardless of race or "previous condition of servitude." Read more

As promised last week, I covered the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show. And as promised, I did not photograph the 1/2 ton butter sculpture or any 4-H’ers sleeping with their animal entries. I did stop in at the Cow Wash. That photo - and more - are in the gallery:

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

