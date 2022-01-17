As promised last week, I covered the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show. And as promised, I did not photograph the 1/2 ton butter sculpture or any 4-H’ers sleeping with their animal entries. I did stop in at the Cow Wash. That photo - and more - are in the gallery:

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

