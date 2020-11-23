Anna Evenosky, 22, looks out of her apartment window on Walnut Street after hearing a fire alarm. A first-year grad student working toward her doctorate in physical therapy, Evenosky was home because she had just learned she was exposed to COVID-19 by a lab partner and needed to quarantine for 14 days. Evenosky wrote in a text that she put up a Christmas tree on Nov. 7 because she needed something to raise her spirits amid the stress of the election, the pandemic, and grad school, but that she was trying to stay positive.