One virtual coronavirus convention down, and one virtual coronavirus convention to go.

Before the pandemic, The Inquirer’s plan was to send two photographers to Milwaukee and two to Charlotte. I would have been at the DNC, photographing at what likely would have been my last political convention.

So, of course, I’ve been thinking of my first one.

I was the greenest photographer working on the United Press International coverage team at the 1980 Republican National Convention in Detroit, having just been hired as a staffer that summer, after an internship in the Dallas bureau, and four years as an eager stringer (part-time) photographer in Minneapolis.

As such, I was assigned to photograph many of the “fluff” features before the convention opened. The worst one: Wayne State University somehow got ahold of a recently passed pachyderm and the students were doing a necropsy. Get it? The GOP convention and an elephant? A perfect tie-in! But trying as hard as I might — even after getting over the smell and the sight of the 3-ton carcass on the floor of a campus garage — I just could not make a decent picture that any newspaper looking for a pre-RNC feature photo would actually publish.

An elephant photo of mine that WAS seen in hundreds of newspapers around the country? The convention souvenir shop selling GOP ladies undergarments. (Time or Newsweek, I forget which, even used it.) Until I made a picture of a few years later of a young joey kangaroo at the zoo fitted with a size 16 sneaker on an injured foot, it was my most published photo — sort of the 1980s version of a viral meme.

Pre-convention pictures from the 1980 RNC in Detroit.

This past week, while I was not in Milwaukee, I tried each night of the DNC to make a non-virtual news photo.

Day One: Protesters outside former Vice President Joe Biden’s national campaign headquarters in Center City Philadelphia. It was led by Cheri Honkala, a longtime poverty activist, who protested at both the 2000 RNC and the 2016 DNC in Philadelphia.

Cheri Honkala (with globe) is among protesters from the “Poor People’s Army” demonstrating outside the national Biden for President campaign headquarters in Philadelphia at Centre Square, 15th & Market Streets, Aug. 17, 2020, as the virtual Democratic National Convention opens. Honkala, a longtime activist, went to court for the right to protest at the DNC in Philadelphia in 2016.

Day Two. Three Biden supporters wait hours in a Wilmington high school parking lot to see former Second Lady Jill Biden arrive for her virtual address to the convention, live from her old classroom. They didn’t know it at the time, but her husband was with her in the SUV.

Supporters of Vice President Joe Biden, Pranjal Chandra (from left) of Garnet Valley, and Michelle Filipek and Suzanne Keller of Wilmington are outside Brandywine High School in Wilmington Aug. 18, 2020 to greet Jill Biden as she arrives to deliver her speech to the virtual DNC from her former classroom, room 232. The former Second Lady taught at the high school while Biden was a senator as she earned her master's degree and doctorate in education.

Day Three. Crowds gather outside the Museum of the American Revolution where former President Barack Obama made his virtual address,“from the birthplace of democracy, at a museum that underscores just how much this country has given up to live in a democracy.”

Crowds gather at 3rd and Chestnut streets on Aug. 19, 2020, as the SUV with former President Barack Obama leaves after his speech inside the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City during the virtual DNC.

Day Four: TVs inside, tuned to sports and not the DNC on its final night, as bars and restaurants allowed to reopen for outdoor dining.

The TV screens at a bar on the 200 block of Chestnut Street are tuned to the Phillies and NBA Aug. 20, 2020, on the final night the virtual Democratic National Convention. Diners Naser Berjaoui and Nichole Heffner of Marlboro, N.J. spent the day in Philadelphia, including a visit to the Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest on Penn's Landing, where Berjaoui won the alien prize for ringing the bell with a sledge hammer.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

