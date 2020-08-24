As such, I was assigned to photograph many of the “fluff” features before the convention opened. The worst one: Wayne State University somehow got ahold of a recently passed pachyderm and the students were doing a necropsy. Get it? The GOP convention and an elephant? A perfect tie-in! But trying as hard as I might — even after getting over the smell and the sight of the 3-ton carcass on the floor of a campus garage — I just could not make a decent picture that any newspaper looking for a pre-RNC feature photo would actually publish.