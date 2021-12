December 13, 2021: The President's House memorial in Independence National Historical Park tells the story of the paradox of liberty and enslavement that existed in the same house. George Washington and John Adams both conducted their presidencies and lived there, and Washington's household included at least nine enslaved African descendants. Their names are inscribed on a wall: Austin, Paris, Hercules, Christopher Sheels, Richmond, Giles, Ona Judge, Moll, and Joe. (Adams never held enslaved people). Read more