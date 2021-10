October 18, 2021: Dan Lanzilloti walks north on South Broad Street to his home in South Philly after participating in the Broad Street Run last Sunday. He ran with a unicorn head and two portable "companions" (all in his bag) and a sweatshirt reading, “Men of quality do not fear equality.” He finished 11175th overall, with a time of 2:57:27, but entertained runners along the way saying, “Too much love is never too much.” Read more