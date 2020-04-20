I parked in front — flashers on, even though Market during the “new normal” is deserted at night —- and took a picture through my front windshield (I didn’t want to startle the window artists). It was only after I made a few “safe” photos and got out of my car to walk closer did I realize the window-dressing artists were actually a performance art/video installation piece under a new canopy-marquee entrance to the main lobby. By “new,” I mean almost a year ago. I had just never seen it before.