Twenty years ago a United Airlines plane crashed into a former coal field near after a struggle in the cockpit between the passengers and al-Qaida hijackers.

The Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pa. is the final resting place of the 40 passengers and crew - sacred ground and a monument to the sacrifice they made.

I visited the memorial to illustrate stories the Inquirer is doing this week for the anniversary, and will add those links here as they are posted.

