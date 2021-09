September 6, 2021: The time - 9:03:02 A.M. - that United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into Tower Two (the South Tower) of the World Trade Center is embedded in the walkway at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pa. Four time line markers chronicle the exact moment each of the four hijacked aircraft crashed on 9/11. Read more

Twenty years ago a United Airlines plane crashed into a former coal field near after a struggle in the cockpit between the passengers and al-Qaida hijackers.

The Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pa. is the final resting place of the 40 passengers and crew - sacred ground and a monument to the sacrifice they made.

I visited the memorial to illustrate stories the Inquirer is doing this week for the anniversary, and will add those links here as they are posted.

