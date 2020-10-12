When I was coming up many of the veteran photographers I worked with got their start working for the military during WWII or the Korean War. They shot very precise, informational photos with direct flash lighting on super fine-grained 4x5 inch film cameras, at f/stops that gave their photos depth-of-field that made almost everything in the frame tack-sharp. I remember them talking longingly about the 1950s. I also remember what they thought of photographers in the 1960s: “Lazy wide-angle lenses, with grainy, out of focus photos, with too many shadows and too much dead space.”