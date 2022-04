April 11, 2022: The intersection of Broad and Spring Garden Streets, and the new Philadelphia Public Services Building and Police Department Headquarters (rear, right). In the 1990s, Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, with its downtown location, nostalgic ambiance and charming 19th-century warehouse backdrop, began an ultra-urban, retro-themed stadium boom. The Phillies considered a location for their own playground on the corner, before deciding on the site of Citizens Bank Park to replace the dilapidated Veterans Stadium. Read more