Space this week is devoted to hosting some gallery links and few election photos.

I’ve talked previously about the challenges and excitement of covering politics, and Pennsylvania has just - almost - finished up a dramatic mid term primary election. I say almost because on the Republican side in the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, the nominee won’t likely be decided until June, as ballots are still be counted and an automatic recount is almost certain between Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

I photographed both candidates last month as they campaigned at the same fishing club in the Poconos.

On the Democratic side, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, suffered a stroke just days before the election, remained in the hospital through the voting, and after defeating rivals U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, he had a pacemaker implanted.

I covered Kenyatta on election night - at a party unlike any I’d photographed before. It was in a dance cove in the basement of the Divine Lorraine Hotel. There was pop and disco music, a bowl of bagged salty snacks, and a small-screen television showing results, but no campaign banners or signs and no supporters standing behind him. There was just a single TV camera light shining on him as he made his concession speech in a room with black painted walls and ceiling. It was the first time in months I used a flash.

I am looking forward to covering the campaign headed into November. The Democratic candidate for governor ran unopposed and the winning GOP candidate didn’t allow reporters to attend many of his events. At one, an Inquirer reporter saw a printout of his photograph and those of other journalists at the check-in desk when he tried to enter a rally. “We’re not very trusting of reporters right now,” a campaign representative said.

Here’s a look back (minus any photos of said gubernatorial candidate):

