The shadow knows | Scene Through the Lens

The shadows are becoming shorter now, as the days are getting longer. The spring equinox (March 20) and summer are getting cloaer. That’s when the sun’s light moves higher in the sky making for less-dramatic photographer-friendly shadows.

The trade off is that beginning this weekend, with the start of daylight saving time. we’ll be getting an extra hour of sunlight.

This is just as good an excuse as any to revisit some of my favorite recent images of winter’s long shadows.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

