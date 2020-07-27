Last week I was assigned to take a portrait of an attorney involved in a national lawsuit against a major travel industry company. I had the address of his office, on a street that sounded like a prestigious location in an older inner suburb. When I plugged it into my GPS, the result wasn’t exactly where I’d expected, put I headed there anyway. As I got closer, and saw I was nearing what most people would call the “wrong side of the tracks,” I pulled over to double-check my note. I had already called the attorney, and told him I wouldn’t be entering his office because of the coronavirus, but that I would still make a “lawyerly” picture of him outside. He said that would be okay, because “I have a really cool sign.”