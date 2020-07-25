“The Columbus statute, the Rizzo statue, the team names — they’re all part of the same conversation,” said Morgan Ridgway, who is of Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape and African American descent and grew up in West Philadelphia. “We have these stories we tell each other about how the city came to be … But what we’re seeing now in Philadelphia and across the nation is a rethinking of all of that. These people didn’t create the city — they took the land.”