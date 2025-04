April 28, 2025: Pigeons along 15th Street in Penn Center. Read more

Some pedestrians feed them, some pass by, some pause, some photograph.

That coulda been me. I am definitely in the latter pigeon category.

Since 1998 a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in the print editions of The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: