I know that every time I push my shutter I have already made a number of choices that are uniquely mine. Everything from which lens I pick, what ISO, shutter speed and f/stop, or whether I use a flash or not, affects the picture I take. For more variables, throw in whether I kneel, stand on a planter, hold my camera high above my head, or get down on my stomach (not that often anymore). Then there is composition, both while taking the picture and in cropping it digitally later on my laptop. You can see if I am right next to four or five other news photographers, how we could easily end up with four or five completely different pictures.