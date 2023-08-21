Skip to content
Photography
The big gig | Scene Through the Lens

Summer music

August 21, 2023: Quashima Hill records video as some of her children participate in an end-of-the-summer performance during the Germantown Summer Showcase at Roosevelt Elementary School.
The kids’ performance came at the end of a two-week summer music camp organized by Rock to the Future, a musical education nonprofit that emphasizes music and also teaches middle school youths what it takes to succeed in the labor force.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

Published 