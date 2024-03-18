Link copied to clipboard
Green street | Scene Through the Lens
Street photography
The three couples have been going to St. Patrick’s Day parades in different states for 14 years. From left are Dan and Diane Sperfslage, of Aurora; Dianne and Mike Loughren, of Hazleton; and Becky and Doug Lindsay, of Masonville. This year they saw parades in Alexandria, Va.; Morristown, N.J.; Ireland, W. Va.; Crown Point, Ind.; and Philadelphia.
Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: