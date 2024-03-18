Green street | Scene Through the Lens

The three couples have been going to St. Patrick’s Day parades in different states for 14 years. From left are Dan and Diane Sperfslage, of Aurora; Dianne and Mike Loughren, of Hazleton; and Becky and Doug Lindsay, of Masonville. This year they saw parades in Alexandria, Va.; Morristown, N.J.; Ireland, W. Va.; Crown Point, Ind.; and Philadelphia.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: