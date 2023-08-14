Hop on | Scene Through the Lens

A junior mechanical engineering major at Drexel University, Sarac says other drivers and pedestrians always wave to him as he rides from his Oaklyn, N.J. home to University City and Center City. “People’s reaction is just killing it. People love it,” he says. Plus, he adds, the bunny helmet cover “helps with the noise.”

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

