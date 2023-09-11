I brake for yo | Scene Through the Lens

One of the criteria used by PennDot to determine speeding problems is if a roadway has 85% of its vehicles driving over 10 mph above the posted speed limit.

Seeing vehicles always speeding, Northern Liberties residents pushed for decades tor a traffic-calming and safety study before speed cushions were finally installed. But many drivers still roll through stop signs - and crosswalks.

