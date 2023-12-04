Uplifting for the Arts | Scene Through the Lens

Going up at the Academy, a poster for “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” opening there Jan. 3. The three men were replacing a poster for “Wicked,” also part of the Broadway series, which closed Nov. 26 after a monthlong run.

Next to appear at the Academy is Philadelphia Ballet’s George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” which runs Dec. 8-30. And the coming weeks are very musical with vocalists like Mariah Carey, Patti LaBelle, and Darlene Love, coming to Philly and both Christmas for both pop and classical Christmas shows.

