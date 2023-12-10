Wagner Institute: A time portal, Victorian-era scientific society and North Philly hidden gem

The Wagner Free Institute of Science was founded before the Civil War and remains a hidden, lesser-known tourist destination, lost in a city steeped in so much history. It’s not only a natural history museum but also a library and lecture hall. While other museums strive to keep up to date with the latest full-immersion simulations and touch screens with interactive games, Wagner’s 100,000-item collection features fossils, preserved insects, taxidermy displays, mounted skeletons, rocks, and minerals, much as it did when when Philadelphia merchant, philanthropist, and amateur scientist William Wagner opened it in 1865.

📍1700 W. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia 📞 215-763-6529, 🕙 Tuesday to Friday, 9:30 to 4:30 p.m., first Saturday of the month, noon to 4 p.m., 🌐 wagnerfreeinstitute.org, 📷 @wagnerfreeinst