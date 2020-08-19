Former President Barack Obama will deliver his Democratic National Convention speech from Philadelphia on Wednesday night, addressing the nation from the Museum of the American Revolution, near the Liberty Bell.
Obama, speaking in support of his former vice president and now Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will argue that “democracy itself is on the line in this election,” a Biden aide said.
“He is doing that tonight from the birthplace of democracy, at a museum that underscores just how much this country has given up to live in a democracy,” said the aide, who confirmed the plans on the condition of anonymity.
Obama’s plans were first reported by CNN.
The speech is the latest example of how both parties are placing a premium on Pennsylvania, seen as one of the most important states in the presidential election. On Thursday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Old Forge, near Scranton, for his own event just outside Biden’s childhood hometown.
And at the Democratic convention on Tuesday, Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife, stressed her Willow Grove background, and a joint-keynote address featuring young, rising figures in the party included three Pennsylvanians: U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia, and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who represents a Trump-friendly district outside Pittsburgh.
Biden has consistently led in Pennsylvania polls, but it is expected to remain one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in the country.
This is a developing story and will be updated.