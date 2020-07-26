“The question moving forward I think in everyone’s mind is very simple, and that is: Is the spread slowing?” said former Republican Congressman Ryan Costello, of Chester County, who has been critical of Trump’s conduct. “Are kids going to be able to go back to schools safely? Is my job secure? Are we going to get back to normalization sometime in the foreseeable future? And has the president provided leadership and clarity when it comes to those issues? I don’t think that at this point he has improved his political situation over the last four or five months.”