President Joe Biden will try to rally House Democrats at a party retreat in Philadelphia on Friday, amid a legislative slog that delayed the gathering and ahead of what could be a brutal midterm election cycle.

Biden is expected to address the group around midday at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing. He’ll then tour a North Philadelphia elementary school with Mayor Jim Kenney and Gov. Tom Wolf.

Buses of bleary-eyed lawmakers arrived in Philadelphia at about 2 a.m. Thursday from Capitol Hill, after negotiations over a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the government stretched into the night, canceling the first day of the conference.

Democrats needed to pass the budget bill by the end of the week to keep the government funded. But some lawmakers were upset by a provision that would have pulled back unused COVID-19 relief money from states to pay for vaccines and research. Lawmakers wound up scrapping that provision but passing the funding bill, which the Senate passed Thursday.

The retreat brings together congressional Democrats and Biden administration officials for closed-door strategy sessions on how the party will handle key issues like the economy, inflation, immigration, and foreign policy.

It’s also supposed to be an opportunity to unify a party that has struggled to bridge divisions between its moderate and progressive wings ahead of primary elections around the country.

But it started with intra-party discord over what was expected to be an easier budget vote, and then a late drive into Philly — which was further delayed by repair crews clogging up traffic on I-95, Politico reported.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D., Wis.) quipped before leaving for Philadelphia: “This retreat is cursed.”

This is the first retreat, and first gathering of House Democrats outside Washington, since the pandemic started. Senate Democrats held a meeting for their retreat at Howard University in Washington on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.