Biden is coming to Philly on Tuesday for a City Committee fundraiser

President Joe Biden will be the special guest at the Philadelphia City Committee’s fall dinner on Tuesday, several sources familiar with the event said.

Both Bidens are scheduled to be in Philadelphia on Tuesday — the president for the dinner and First Lady Jill Biden will be stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris through the Philadelphia suburbs. The First Lady grew up in Willow Grove.

The dinner is a fundraiser for the city committee with tickets starting at $75 for young Democrats and $20,000 for hosts.

Biden is longtime friend of Philadelphia party chair Bob Brady, who has led the party since 1986. The dinner will be at the Sheetmetal Workers Banquet Hall on Columbus Boulevard. Lt. Gov Austin Davis and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker are also slated to attend.

All eyes have been on Pennsylvania for months but the focus will sharply turn to Philadelphia and turnout here as Election Day approaches.

Some city committee members raised the alarm this spring concerned about the party’s turnout operation.

The Harris campaign has been proactive in Philadelphia, with seven offices here staffed by 50 organizers working seven days a week, according to the campaign.