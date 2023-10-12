Philadelphia City Council is set to condemn the Hamas attack | Council roundup

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday appeared poised to formally condemn Hamas following its invasion of Israel on Saturday that has plunged the Middle East into a state of war.

Also Thursday, a member called for Council to hold hearings on the controversial School District practice called “leveling.” More on that below.

Let’s get you caught up.

What was this week’s highlight?

Council likely to condemn Hamas attack: City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Mike Driscoll on Thursday introduced a resolution condemning the attacks by Hamas “and any harm that falls upon innocent civilians in Israel, in Palestine, and in the occupied territories.”

The resolution was cosponsored by every member of Council. Members will vote on it during next week’s meeting.

Johnson said that while Council is weighing in on an international issue, “all politics are local.” He said one of his neighbors is “currently stuck in Israel.”

“The images that the whole world has been seeing since Hamas attacked Israel have been sickening to watch,” Johnson said. “Hamas has committed an act of terrorism, and Israel has every right to defend itself.”

Johnson also thanked the Philadelphia Police Department for fortifying security near synagogues and mosques.

Driscoll added: “I do not pretend to completely understand the intricacies, nuances, and perpetual passion both sides have for their people. However, this body affirms the inalienable human rights recognized by our nation’s Constitution.”

What else happened this week?

Council to hold hearings on “leveling”: City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, who represents the city at-large, introduced legislation calling on Council to hold hearings about the School District’s practice of leveling, or shifting teachers based on enrollment. The practice means that teachers can be moved with just a week’s notice and can, at times, result in some classes growing in size.

The district stopped leveling during the 2021-22 school year and instead used federal relief funds to hire more staff. But the district resumed the practice this past year.

Gilmore Richardson called its use “unacceptable.”

“Parents and school administrators are rightfully concerned,” she said, “that leveling will lead to larger class sizes, prevent students from getting the one-on-one attention they need, and further exacerbate the learning loss we have witnessed since the COVID-19 pandemic.”

» READ MORE: City Council is asking Philly schools to account for why they’re still engaging in ‘leveling’

Who was there?

Arena activists from both sides: The proposed Sixers arena in Center City remains the most visibly controversial issue before Council, and people who support or oppose it have been present at most meetings this fall. On Thursday, a line of union workers in blue T-shirts that read “pro-jobs, pro-union, pro-arena” sat in Council, as did a handful of anti-arena activists with signs that said: “No arena in Chinatown.”

Quote of the week

Sadie is 4 going on 40 and she’ll be shy until she gets to know you, and then she’ll be running your life. Councilmember Brian O'Neill

That was City Councilmember Brian O’Neill, who had his adorable 4-year-old granddaughter, Sadie, sitting on his lap for the start of Council’s meeting today. She was visiting her grandpa from her home in Chicago. Could she have a future in legislating? “They’re getting younger and younger,” Clarke quipped.