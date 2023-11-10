How Philly pols answered Clout’s three Election Day questions

It wouldn’t be Election Day without Clout’s Three Questions.

We wrangled answers from politicians Tuesday as they lunched at the Famous Fourth Street Deli in Queen Village and South in Spring Garden.

Clout’s questions:

What is Mayor Jim Kenney’s legacy? Who should the Democrats and Republicans nominate for president, given low approval ratings for Joe Biden and Donald Trump? And who goes to prison first, Trump or former labor union leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty?

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker, a Democrat, cited as Kenney’s legacy his signature soda tax, which funds pre-kindergarten programs and “Rebuild” projects for recreation centers and playgrounds. She called for Biden to be the Democratic nominee and said she’s leaving conviction predictions to the criminal justice system.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said Kenney will be remembered for “lasting economic progress.” He wants Biden as the nominee. And he wanted no part of the prison question. “I’m not gonna answer that,” he said.

State Sen. Sharif Street, chair of the state Democratic Party, said Kenney’s first-term victory in 2015 created excitement for voters that helped drive turnout that helped the party sweep in three state Supreme Court races. He predicts Republicans will nominate Trump, whom he knocked as “an imbecile and a criminal” while Democrats stick with Biden. He also said Trump will see prison first.

State House Speaker Joanna McClinton, a Democrat, thinks Kenney’s Rebuild initiatives will be his legacy and that Biden has earned the nomination. She declined to weigh in on prison predictions.

Bob Brady, chair of Philly’s Democratic City Committee, said “bike paths, I guess” when asked for Kenney’s legacy (and not in a complimentary kind of way). He called on Democrats to “stick with Joe” and said the Republican nominee would not matter. On prison, he predicted Trump was more likely to get house arrest than actual incarceration.

State House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris said Kenney’s legacy is Rebuild. “There’ll be folks 10 to 20 years from now, to his credit, ... [who will] remember he rebuilt their rec centers.” He said Biden should be the nominee and he doesn’t care about what Republicans do. He walked away when asked the prison question.

City Councilmember-elect Rue Landau, a Democrat, said the soda tax funding pre-K education is Kenney’s legacy. She called for Democrats to “stick with Joe” and said the Republican nominee won’t matter since Biden will win. For prison, she called it “a race to the bottom” that she hopes Trump wins.

Register of Wills-elect John Sabatina, a Democrat, said Kenney’s legacy is “a disappointment.” He saw “no one of any significance” challenging Biden for the nomination and questioned why Republicans would choose Trump again. For prison, he said Dougherty “has the edge” on that race.

City Councilmember Jim Harrity, a Democrat, said the opioid crisis centered in Kensington is Kenney’s legacy. He predicted a Biden-Trump rematch, adding that “I look forward to trashing” the Trump campaign again. For prison, he said “Trump will go first.”

City Councilmember-elect Nicolas O’Rourke, a Working Families Party member, said Kenney’s legacy will be “presiding over a transition time.” He thinks Democrats should stick with Biden and Republicans should reconsider Trump. He declined to answer the prison question.

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, a Democrat, said Rebuild will be Kenney’s legacy. “He’s a little grumpy sometimes,” she added. “I think people will remember that, too.” She said Democrats have no other option than to support Biden and she hopes Trump goes to prison first.

City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., a Democrat, called Kenney “one of the best crisis mayors ever.” For president, he said: “Most fighters fight one fight too long.” For prison: “Damn, I wish no incarceration on any man.”

State Rep. Rick Krajewski, a Democrat, said Kenney will be remembered for infrastructure investment. He called on progressives and elected officials to “have conversations with their base” about why they should nominate Biden. “It’s too late to wave a magic wand.” He also said Trump will go to jail first “because Trump should go to jail.”

Democratic City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said Kenney’s legacy is Rebuild. She said Democrats “should definitely stick with Biden” and nobody should support Trump. For prison: “hopefully Donald Trump.”

Republican City Commissioner Seth Bluestein said the soda tax — and not in a good way — is Kenney’s legacy. He said Democrats should go with Biden and Republicans should pick Nikki Haley. For prison, he predicted neither would spend time behind bars “even if they’re found guilty.”

Democratic City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the soda tax funding for recreation center renovations is Kenney’s legacy. He said Biden and Trump are the only two candidates with “the willpower to unify their parties.” For prison, he declined to comment.

Joe Khan, a Democratic contender for state attorney general, said Kenney’s legacy is engaging with the city’s “vibrant immigrant communities.” He predicted a “collision course” for Biden and Trump. For prison, he said “justice is coming for Donald Trump.”

Former District Attorney Lynne Abraham, a Democrat, said Kenney’s legacy is “disastrous — a totally inept, incompetent, do-nothing mayor.” She said Biden and Trump each have “a difficult decision to make” but will choose to run. For prison, she said it was a toss-up while calling Trump “evil” and Dougherty “foolish.”

Staff writer Sean Collins Walsh contributed to this column.

