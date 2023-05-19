Tuesday was election day so, of course, Clout had three questions for politicians

Another election day, another edition of Clout’s Three Questions.

We put politicians on the hot seat during lunch Tuesday to see who would answer and who would dodge our trio of queries.

And we only got one death threat.

Tuesday’s questions:

Advertisement

Who will be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in 2024? Who will be Philadelphia’s next City Council president? Who did more harm this month to the Sixers’ proposal for a Center City arena — point guard James Harden or failed mayoral candidate Jeff Brown?

Cherelle Parker, now the Democratic nominee for mayor, said she has “absolutely no idea” who the GOP Senate nominee will be. She dodged on Council president, saying it would be a member of that body. And she declared “I’m taking the fifth” when asked about the Sixers.

Ryan Boyer, leader of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, predicted that Doug Mastriano, a state senator and failed 2022 gubernatorial candidate, would be the GOP nominee. He said the next Council president is unknown and refused to name a Sixers villain. “Nobody, it’s going to get built,” he said of the arena.

City Councilmember Mark Squilla said he did not know who the GOP nominee will be but was less hesitant about Council president, answering ... Mark Squilla. He put the Sixers blame on Brown.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta predicted Mastriano for the Senate nomination “if he runs,” and a “competent leader” for Council president. He hung the Sixers mess on now-fired coach Doc Rivers.

Former State Sen. Vince Fumo sees Mastriano winning the Senate primary and Squilla for Council president, though he added that Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. is also “in good shape” for the post. He picked Brown for the Sixers damage.

City Commissioner Seth Bluestein predicts David McCormick, who narrowly lost the 2022 Senate primary to Mehmet Oz, prevailing in next year’s primary. He expects the next Council president to be “a long-term incumbent” and said “definitely James Harden” for the Sixers.

Rue Landau, who won a Council at-large nomination Tuesday, showed the impact of a long campaign trail with her answer — “Mastriano. No, McCormick. I am so tired. Of course, it’s McCormick.” She ducked by saying the next Council president will be “somebody incredibly qualified” but was a straight-shooter on the Sixers, blaming Brown.

State Rep. Jordan Harris sees state Treasurer Stacy Garrity as a GOP Senate contender and Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson as the next Council president. As for the Sixers, he blamed the team’s performance while losing game seven to the Celtics.

State Rep. Rick Krajewski said the GOP Senate nominee will be “a loser because they’re going to lose.” He dodged on Council president and, as for the Sixers, said: “Brown — I’m not going to talk ill of James Harden.”

State Rep. Donna Bullock said Dave White, who also ran for governor last year, would be the GOP pick for Senate. She, too, sees Johnson for Council president and Brown to blame for the Sixers.

Former Lt. Gov Mike Stack III predicts McCormick for Senate in a very narrow primary over Mastriano because the GOP is “in the middle of a self-destructive course.” For Council president: Councilmember Cindy Bass. And the Sixers: Harden.

Former Mayor Bill Green III picked McCormick in the Senate primary and Jones for Council president. As for the Sixers, he asked who came up with that question.

Clout took credit and Green took aim, saying your humble storyteller “oughta be shot. I’ve got Second Amendment rights, and that boy’s gone.”

Bruce Castor dumps Rudy Giuliani as a client

Bruce Castor, the former Montgomery County district attorney and county commissioner who represented former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial, filed an eight-page motion in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, asking to no longer represent former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in a civil suit.

Castor summed up his gripe about Giuliani to Clout more succinctly: “He’s not cooperating, and he’s not paying me.”

James Savage, a Delaware County voting-machine supervisor, sued Trump, his 2020 presidential campaign, Giuliani, and two local Republican poll watchers in November 2021, saying their unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election made him a target of hatred, ridicule, and physical threats.

Castor initially agreed to serve as Giuliani’s local lawyer but a lawyer from Texas was supposed to take over from there. That didn’t happen and Castor, according to his motion, reluctantly tried to defend Giuliani.

The motion, which meticulously recounts Castor’s four decades in law and politics, dabbles in a bit of intrigue in two sections.

First, Castor says one of Trump’s other defense lawyers from the 2021 impeachment — who is not identified in the motion — suggested Trump would consider it “a favor” if he represented Giuliani in the case. Second, Castor wrote that a lawyer he knows — also unidentified in the motion — claimed to be “coordinating funding” to pay for Giuliani’s representation.

The money never came, and Giuliani did not cooperate in producing documents and scheduling depositions, even after Castor set a deadline and “unequivocally threatened” to quit the case, according to the motion.

Giuliani, whose license to practice law was suspended in New York in June 2021 for lies he told in Pennsylvania about the 2020 election, referred Clout to a spokesperson who did not respond.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.