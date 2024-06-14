Why Mayor Parker’s former opponent keeps showing up to support her

It wasn’t that long ago that former mayoral candidate David Oh was telling voters that his 2023 opponent, Cherelle L. Parker, was too close to the Democratic machine to be an effective mayor.

But today, with Parker now helming the city and Oh no longer a member of City Council, the Republican is openly showing some support for his erstwhile rival.

Clout has spotted Oh standing alongside the mayor’s supporters at three events so far this year — one on gun violence in the city and two about business growth.

It isn’t entirely surprising. Oh is now the president and CEO of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, and he has a seat on the recently reconvened Philadelphia Tax Reform Commission.

We chatted with Oh after an event Wednesday in the Mayor’s Reception Room about Parker’s new business roundtable — which he will sit on — and he said backing his one-time rival isn’t that awkward.

“She’s the mayor,” he said. “You only get one. I want her to be as successful as possible.”

Joe Grace, Parker’s spokesperson, said the administration is open to all supporters, saying, “We welcome anybody who supports Mayor Parker’s vision for our city.”

Oh isn’t the only former opponent advising the mayor on business matters. They weren’t at the introductory press conference, but ex-Democratic candidates Allan Domb, a real estate magnate, and Jeff Brown, who owns a chain of grocery stores, are also on the roundtable.

They were featured together in an attack ad last year by the super PAC that backed Parker’s mayoral bid. Kudos to them for not holding a grudge.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.