There is no evidence supporting Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud, and in various Pennsylvania lawsuits his campaign hasn’t even made a single allegation of a vote deliberately cast illegally. Rather, their legal efforts have been aimed at disqualifying votes that were legitimately cast under rules they disagree with. Courts in Pennsylvania and other battleground states have rejected scores of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and GOP allies seeking, one way or another, to change the outcome of the election.