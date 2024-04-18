Joe Biden stops at Philly Wawa with Mayor Cherelle Parker

We’ll be honest. We were ready to throw some severe shade the president’s way when we saw that he stopped at a Sheetz during his swing through Pennsylvania this week and ordered something called “fryz.”

No. 1, ew.

No. 2, why? Who told Joe Biden that ticking off the largest city in the commonwealth by eating at our rival convenience store was a viable campaign strategy?

But our minds were changed Thursday.

At about 3 p.m. after a stop in North Philly, POTUS joined Mayor Cherelle L. Parker for a stop at the Wawa at 6th and Chestnut Streets in Center City for some pre-Air Force One grub. (We’ll note that is the fancy Wawa that we like to refer to as the je ne sais quoi-wa.)

According to reporters on scene, Biden got an Italian hoagie with American cheese (odd), and a black-and-white milkshake, a dozen pretzels, a dozen assorted pastries, two orders of mozzarella sticks, two bottles of Coke, and a low-fat, strawberry banana yogurt specifically labeled for its probiotic properties.

This is one flip-flop Clout will allow.

