John Fetterman faces heat from progressives but also keeps endorsing them

Sen. John Fetterman caught heat in recent months for abandoning progressives with his stance on the Israel-Hamas war and border security.

But the Pennsylvania Democrat’s he’s making it clear he’s not abandoning them in their reelection campaigns.

On Wednesday, Fetterman will announce his endorsement of Democratic incumbent State Sen. Nikil Saval (D., Philadelphia). The two lawmakers have voiced polar opposite views on the war in Gaza, with Fetterman being one of the party’s of the most ardent defenders of Israel and Saval a vocal supporter of a cease-fire.

“Our views intersect on many issues, and sometimes not on others,” Fetterman said. “But Senator Saval is committed to making a difference and is willing to cross the aisle to get important things done.”

They’ve previously worked together on housing issues.

Saval, similarly, sought to acknowledge both the endorsement and the sunlight between them. “While I might not agree with Senator Fetterman on everything, I’m proud of his strong advocacy for the Whole Home Repairs Program at the federal level and share his commitment to strengthening unions and fighting to increase the minimum wage,” Saval said.

The Whole Home Repairs Program provides grants and forgivable loans to support housing repairs and weatherization for low and middle-income owners. Saval ushered it through the statehouse, while Fetterman is trying to implement the policy nationally.

Fetterman’s endorsement of Saval follows his recent backing of other progressive-leaning politicians in the state. He endorsed Philadelphia City Councilmembers Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke last year, as well as Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. More recently, he endorsed U.S. Rep. Summer Lee’s reelection campaign and U.S. Rep. Andy Kim in his bid for U.S. Senate in New Jersey.

Let’s pause here to acknowledge that, like flowers and bees, endorsements can be mutually beneficial to politicians. By backing Saval, a well-known incumbent, Fetterman is likely hoping to win back some points with progressives.

And Fetterman is a prolific fundraiser who could help candidates in tight races.

Saval, who was elected to the Pennsylvania Senate in 2020, defeating a three-term incumbent, appears to have a primary challenger this year. Allen King, an East Kensington resident, filed petitions to run on Tuesday. King, whose sister Rachel was shot and killed in a Dunkin’ drive-thru last year, is running on a platform of addressing gun violence in the city.