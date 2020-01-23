Some politicians become lobbyists when their careers flame out. Others take up golf.
Former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack III? He moved to California to try his hand at stand-up comedy and screenwriting.
A Clout reader passed along Stack’s profile page on Backstage, a website for actors and comedians seeking work. There are two videos of Stack at the LA School of Comedy in Los Angeles, working through jokes while comedy coach Sunda Croonquist and classmates cheer him on and offer ideas.
As humor goes, let’s just say this stuff is rough around the edges.
Start with the language. Stack — now calling himself Mikey Stacks on stage — uses a certain f-bomb the way most writers use commas. Then there is the look. Gone are Stack’s signature skinny suits and military-grade buzz cut. His dark hair, now longish, is dyed blond and he is rocking the aging surfer look — T-shirt, jeans, and sandals.
And the punchlines? One bit has a long windup with Stack taking aim at teenagers who bury their faces in electronic devices and then complain about feeling “disconnected and lonely and isolated” and suicidal.
“[F-bomb] you, kid!” Stack erupts. “Put the [f-bomb] phone down. [F-bomb] talk about it.”
That leads to some fairly unconventional advice.
“Get on the opioids. Get off the iPhone,” Stack says. “Rather put you in [f-bomb] rehab than in the [f-bomb] ground!”
Croonquist said Stack — who didn’t respond to Clout’s hails — never told her he was a former lieutenant governor. Her classes have included a billionaire and a man released after 23 years in prison.
“This place pumps out some strange people,” said Croonquist, who found Stack very funny. “He makes you think. You look at him and you think, ‘Oh, God, a dumb blond.’ When he leaves the stage, he leaves you thinking.”
Former State Sen. Vince Fumo, who got Stack elected to the Senate 20 years ago, said his one-time protégé calls him from California for advice on a screenplay he is writing. Fumo’s one beef: Stack keeps asking about moves Fumo made but then writing them up as ideas conceived by a character based on Stack.
Fumo doesn’t think Stack is cut out for comedy and should stick to acting. Stack’s father, the late ward leader Mike Stack Jr., once wrote a screenplay, Fumo said.
“There’s a family tradition in doing that sort of stuff,” he said.
Stack already had some acting experience and is a member of the Screen Actors Guild. Clout’s favorite was his one-episode run as “Detective Jadick” in the online series Finders Keepers. His Backstage page lists some short films he appeared in last year in California. In the “skills section,” he lists running, stand-up, writing, and weapons training.
For all his time in politics — as a ward leader, member of the state Senate and one-term lieutenant governor ousted by John Fetterman in the 2018 Democratic primary — Stack doesn’t work that into his act. His two political jokes are about taking away allowances for millennials so they stop contributing to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid and the danger he sees President Donald Trump flirting with on the world stage.
“What James Bond super-villain is this guy going to [f-bomb] meet with today?” Stack asks.